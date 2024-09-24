Kaspa Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $41.84 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,776,854,870 coins and its circulating supply is 24,765,129,908 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,760,831,747.92772 with 24,772,555,664.68559 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16255609 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $38,891,676.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

