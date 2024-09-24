Oasis Network Trading Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $529.53 million and $31.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.63 or 0.04140869 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00042905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07175379 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $24,135,065.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

