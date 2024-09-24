Simon’s Cat Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $268.78 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $268.78 million and $72.96 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,322,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,322,109 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,322,108.567 with 6,749,955,322,108.567 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.0000405 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $79,062,612.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

