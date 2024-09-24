Dora Factory (new) (DORA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $26.73 million and $1.34 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.04964788 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,370,651.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

