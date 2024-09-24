Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.

Shares of CHE.UN traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.75. The company had a trading volume of 251,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

