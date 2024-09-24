Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CHE.UN traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.75. The company had a trading volume of 251,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

