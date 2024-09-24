crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $67.09 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 67,153,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,153,436 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 67,148,342.8431998. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99896367 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,523,081.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

