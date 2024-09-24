Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $2,886,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

GM stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

