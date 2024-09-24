Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,570 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $408.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.12. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

