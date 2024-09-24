Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Has $37.65 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 6.6% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,545,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DHR opened at $273.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.16 and its 200 day moving average is $257.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

