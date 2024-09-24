Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,848 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,274,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,046,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,405.90 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,409.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,376.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

