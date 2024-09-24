eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,894 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 263,900 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 2.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $97,557,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $73,777,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $71,593,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.