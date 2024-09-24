Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,315 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,621,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

