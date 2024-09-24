Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $574.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $576.10. The company has a market capitalization of $495.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.