Interval Partners LP Sells 9,468 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

