Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2,182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,366 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
