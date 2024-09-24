Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $258.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.28.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.74.

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

