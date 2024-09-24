Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $199,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,111.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,091.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,033.46. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

