Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $124,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $10,394,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 389,098 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

