CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of CRH worth $160,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CRH by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 84,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

