GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Anders Carlson Purchases 115,384 Shares

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson purchased 115,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$14,999.92.

Anders Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Anders Carlson purchased 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

CVE:GFG remained flat at C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. GFG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.21.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

