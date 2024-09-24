Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $71.03. Approximately 1,552,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,477,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

