Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.26 and last traded at $95.75. Approximately 1,562,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,523,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

