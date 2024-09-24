International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.10 and last traded at $220.97. 590,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,245,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

