Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $909.20 and last traded at $915.50. 628,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,041,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $918.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $894.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,308,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

