Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

