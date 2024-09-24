Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 14,827 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 223,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,798,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,459,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,776,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,260,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TEL opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

