Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $342.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

