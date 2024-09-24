Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1,841.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 2.0 %

LEN stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

