Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.84 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $523,026.78 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00042905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

