Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

