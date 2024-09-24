Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $364.53 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $364.53 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.63 or 0.04140869 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00042905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,551,335 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,851,335 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

