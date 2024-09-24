Saga (SAGA) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $229.78 million and $84.25 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00003515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00267938 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,034,375,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,546,999 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,034,265,185 with 102,506,792 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.28869981 USD and is down -12.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $117,513,750.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.