Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.32 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Verasity has a total market cap of $36.32 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

