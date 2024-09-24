DRW Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

