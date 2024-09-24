DRW Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.