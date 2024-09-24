Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,328,082 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328,082 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $154,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 238,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 562,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

