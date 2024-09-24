Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 24th (AB, AG, AIOT, AIR, AMWL, ASMB, BAG, BDTX, BHVN, BIIB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 24th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cohort (LON:CHRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on the stock.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $63.50 price target on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $531.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $603.00.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $7.60 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Partners. Leerink Partners currently has a $1,077.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,175.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.25 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

