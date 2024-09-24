Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 24th (AB, AG, AIOT, AIR, AMWL, ASMB, BAG, BDTX, BHVN, BIIB)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 24th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cohort (LON:CHRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on the stock.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $63.50 price target on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $531.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $603.00.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $7.60 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Partners. Leerink Partners currently has a $1,077.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,175.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.25 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.