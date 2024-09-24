Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 24th (AWH, BANC, BNTX, CMA, COLB, CRM, ESI, LOW, MESO, NFLX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 24th:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $268.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $305.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

