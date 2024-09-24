Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOM. Eight Capital increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.51.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Foran Mining
Foran Mining Stock Performance
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.