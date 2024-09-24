Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOM. Eight Capital increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.51.

CVE:FOM traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,615. The stock has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

