National Bankshares Analysts Give Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) a C$72.50 Price Target

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$72.50 price target by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.38.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$59.84. The company had a trading volume of 434,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,602. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.87.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.5144766 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,510.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,945.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.17 per share, with a total value of C$189,510.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,300 shares of company stock worth $1,765,756. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

