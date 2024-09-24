Evercore ISI Cuts Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $9.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HE
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 10.0 %
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hawaiian Electric Industries
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.