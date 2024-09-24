Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 121,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,120,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

