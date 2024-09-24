Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $179.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.03.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

