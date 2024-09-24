Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

ValueAct Holdings L.P. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,551,882 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 4.6% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $164,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.03.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.