Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.99 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

