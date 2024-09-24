Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires 3,527 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $803.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $865.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

