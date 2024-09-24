RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

RTX Trading Up 1.8 %

RTX stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.