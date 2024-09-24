Long Path Partners LP Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Long Path Partners LP lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 7.8% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Long Path Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $264.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,633 shares of company stock worth $18,100,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

