Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $6.81 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $90,099,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

