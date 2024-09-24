Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 602,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $133,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TFC stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

