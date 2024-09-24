Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 8.2%

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.99. 1,603,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,239,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Oklo Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

